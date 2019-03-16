Fire breaks out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Friday afternoon, triggering another round of panic among Kochites. Around 50 fire fighters from Thrikkakara, Pattimattom, Gandhinagar, Club Road and Moovattupuzha worked hard for nearly four hours to douse the fire.

Six fire tenders and two earth movers were used to put the fire out.

The flood waste, brought from different parts of the district and dumped at the entrance of the plant, caught fire at around 1.55 pm. “Chemical reaction might have caused the fire,” said Prathiba Ansari, Health Standing Committee chairperson. “Since the waste is dumped in a small portion of the area, the fire didn’t spread to any other parts of the plant.”

But, fire officers ruled out chemical reaction. “As per our preliminary inspection, human intervention has caused the fire. There is no possibility of the chemical process in the heaped waste. We doubt some foul play,” said a fire officer requesting anonymity.

This is the fifth fire to be reported from the plant in this year. While in other cases fire broke out in plastic waste, this time the flood waste caught fire. “I have directed police to find out if there was any negligence on part of Corporation officers. If found, stringent action would be taken against the officers concerned,” said District collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla who visited the plant.Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction over the work carried out by the Corporation at the plastic waste dumping yard.