Home Cities Kochi

Kochi ranks low in cleanliness

According to the present Health Standing Committee chairperson Prathiba Ansari, steps are being taken in this direction.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cleanliness

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochi struggling with waste management issues, comes another dampener. The Kochi Corporation has been ranked at a pitiable 409th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, the cleanliness survey undertaken by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

While the officials say it was certain parameters in the survey that resulted in the Corporation's poor ranking, they believe the civic body has put up a better show as compared to last year. According to former Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol, the survey was actually held amidst the National Green Tribunal's visit to the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant.

"Had we concentrated on the survey, we would have failed to clear the hurdles with regard to the Brahmapuram plant. Failing to satisfy the NGT team during their visit may have cost the corporation dear.

They would have slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on us," said V K Minimol. She said some parameters in the Swach Sarvekshan was also difficult to clear.

"We are yet to get the Open Defecation Free Status, especially in the P&T Colony. For this, we lost nearly 100 points. This actually pushed us down in the ranking chart. We hope to improve our ranking next year," she added.

According to the present Health Standing Committee chairperson Prathiba Ansari, steps are being taken in this direction. "We are working towards improving the status. Since waste management is always a huge issue for us, we are taking this very seriously. At the moment, we are focusing on waste segregation and holding talks with all stakeholders," said Prathibha.

While Kozhikode Corporation has been placed in the 299th position, Thiruvananthapuram is placed at the 363rd position. Alappuzha Municipality is ranked highest in the state at 256, thanks to its successful implementation of the decentralised system of waste management, which won accolades from all quarters.  
In 2018, Kochi didn't feature in the ranking list while in 2017, it was in the 271st position. Certification, direct observation, service-level progress and citizen feedback are the yardsticks of the survey held across 4,237 cities.

Other cities

While Kozhikode Corporation has been placed in the 299th position, Thiruvananthapuram is placed at the 363rd position. Alappuzha Municipality is ranked highest in the state at 256, thanks to its implementation of the decentralised waste management system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp