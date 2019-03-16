Home Cities Kochi

Parading elephants: Assistant Conservators of Forests told to adhere to restrictions

The Forest Department has issued a strict directive to the Assistant Conservators of Forest (ACF) to ensure the restrictions on parading of elephants are implemented.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Forest Department has issued a strict directive to the Assistant Conservators of Forest (ACF) to ensure the restrictions on parading of elephants are implemented. The ACFs have been told to write to all District Collectors, SPs, station house officers of respective police stations, animal husbandry officers and veterinary officers seeking their cooperation in implementing the Supreme Court directions and rules regarding parading of elephants.

The Chief Wildlife Warden had on Monday issued a circular banning the parading of elephants from 10 am to 4 pm considering the intense heat conditions prevailing in the state.Meanwhile, Ernakulam ACF (Social Forestry) M A Anaz has written to Ernakulam Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla urging him to issue necessary directions to tahsildars so that they don’t overstep their mandate.

According to the ACF, tahsildars, in the capacity of Additional District Magistrates, grant permission for parading of elephants in unregistered festivals, which is against the guidelines. The tahsildars often grant permission for parading elephants and issue direction to the ACF to ensure that all rules are followed while parading elephants. These proceedings of tahsildars violate the guidelines set by the Supreme Court, he said.

As per the Kerala Captive Elephant Management and Maintenance Rules (2012), a committee has been constituted with District Collector as chairman and ACF as convenor to ensure adherence to the SC guidelines.

Only 550 festivals were registered in Ernakulam district during the window period which ended in 2015. The District Monitoring Committee should discourage the growing tendency of increasing the number of elephants paraded in existing temple festivals apart from adding more temples to the list of festivals where elephants can be paraded, he said.

