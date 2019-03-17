Kochi Corporation to approach Election Commission to relax poll code

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the model code of conduct posing a hindrance for the Kochi Corporation to implement the measures suggested by the National Green Tribunal at Brahmapuram when they visited the plant last month, the civic body has decided to approach the Election Commission to relax the implementation of the code to proceed with fire mitigation projects.

According to the Corporation, a 1,500-m long road has to be constructed in and around the heap of waste for the fire and rescue vehicle to reach the spot. However, a model code of conduct prevents the Corporation from inviting a tender for the road construction.

“To invite the tender, we need special permission from the Election Commission. The District Collector can recommend the Election Commission for giving a special relaxation to the Corporation. We have already approached the District Collector to get a special relaxation for inviting the tender by including it as a special case. We hope the District Collector will take proper steps,” said a top officer with the Corporation on condition of anonymity.

The Corporation decided to speed up the project after the back to back fire breakout at the plant. During a meeting held with the Collector last month, the Corporation has also been asked to ensure CCTV cameras, fire fighting equipment, compartmentalisation of garbage and sufficient street lights at the plant.

“Several steps have been taken at the plant. We have also planned to construct drainage around the heap of waste. The leachate drainage will be connected to the leachate plant,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain said the measures suggested by the NGT and the Collector at the plant are going in full swing. “We have already installed the CCTV and high mask light at the plant. Even the Compartmentalisation of garbage has reached its final stage,” said the Mayor.