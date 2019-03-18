6th annual conference on Cardio-Metabolic Updates held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Cochin Lives’, an initiative of cardiologists in the city for better life care held its sixth annual conference on Cardio-Metabolic Updates at Hotel Radisson Blue, Kochi. The conference was held to develop strategies and programmes for prevention and control of cholesterol, hypertension and sleep disorder complications. Medical Trust Hospital senior cardiologist Dr Sanjay Kuruttukulam inaugurated the conference.

“Failure to take personal control of one’s own health, postponing health check-ups and diagnosis, failure to sustain lifestyle correction, reassessment and continued medication are the main challenges health sector, society and individuals have to address together for prevention and control of lifestyle diseases,” said Dr Sanjay. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Dr Rajesh V, chief consultant in Pulmonary Medicine, Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, said the disease has become extremely common. “It is found in 2.4 to 4.9 per cent in males and 1 to 2 per cent in females. OSA can lead to excessive day time sleepiness, leading to automobile and industrial accidents, behaviour changes, and deficits in mental abilities,” Dr Rajeev.

Over 200 specialist doctors attended the conference. Renai Medicity Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Shafiq Rahman, Dr T R. Muralidharan, Dr Suja P Sukamar, and Dr Mohamed Ismail also spoke at the conference.