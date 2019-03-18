Home Cities Kochi

6th annual conference on Cardio-Metabolic Updates held

 ‘Cochin Lives’, an initiative of cardiologists in the city for better life care held its sixth annual conference on Cardio-Metabolic Updates at Hotel Radisson Blue, Kochi.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Cochin Lives’, an initiative of cardiologists in the city for better life care held its sixth annual conference on Cardio-Metabolic Updates at Hotel Radisson Blue, Kochi. The conference was held to develop strategies and programmes for prevention and control of cholesterol, hypertension and sleep disorder complications. Medical Trust Hospital senior cardiologist Dr Sanjay Kuruttukulam inaugurated the conference.

“Failure to take personal control of one’s own health, postponing health check-ups and diagnosis, failure to sustain lifestyle correction, reassessment and continued medication are the main challenges health sector, society and individuals have to address together for prevention and control of lifestyle diseases,” said Dr Sanjay. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Dr Rajesh V, chief consultant in Pulmonary Medicine, Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, said the disease has become extremely common. “It is found in 2.4 to 4.9 per cent in males and 1 to 2 per cent in females. OSA can lead to excessive day time sleepiness, leading to automobile and industrial accidents, behaviour changes, and deficits in mental abilities,” Dr Rajeev. 

Over 200 specialist doctors attended the conference. Renai Medicity Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Shafiq Rahman, Dr T R. Muralidharan, Dr Suja P Sukamar, and Dr Mohamed Ismail also spoke at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp