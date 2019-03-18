Home Cities Kochi

A hackathon to taste market demands

Interestingly, the evaluation wasn't a cakewalk for the judges.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Kode Kochi Kode - 2019,' a hackathon held at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) has captured the insights from the young student hackers to figure out the solutions for problems which hinder India's growth. 82 individuals from different educational institutions participated in the two-day event on contemporary themes such as smart healthcare, innovative application of chatbots, personalising digital content, modern technologies and finance.

 “We have opened  a number of options to make industry-academia interaction a reality. It will transform the students to employable engineers,” said A Unnikrishnan, principal, RSET.Notable figures from academia and industry featured in the hackathon which aimed at transforming the budding talents to the demands of the market. "Hackathons will help students to be industry ready in a very short span of time,” said Shihab Muhammed, CEO, Surveysparrow, an online survey firm. 

Apart from Surveysparrow, HiFX, an IT and Media services customer, Agreefy, an engagement platform venture and  RedBlack, a firm for investment management jointly selected the event themes. "These type of initiatives will instil innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship culture among students," said Mohan Thomas,  president of Technology, HiFX. 

Interestingly, the evaluation wasn't a cakewalk for the judges. “All the participants were very competitive and it was very difficult to shortlist the finalists. You can hardly find such a group of students in one room, who are employable” said Ranju Francis, director, Agreefy Technologies. "The judging criteria of the event were tough and was on par with industry standards. CEOs and directors of different companies interacted with each team during all phases. It helped us to find solutions through the eyes of a professional engineer," said Amal C Saji, student College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) who bagged the first prize. 

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering teams bagged second and third prize in the finale. While Shine Abraham, Suhail Harris, Srijith Sasikumar and Justin Monsi grabbed the second prize, Martin Siby, Seby Joseph, Rajat Jaic Mendus and Philson K Philip received the third prize. Nikil M Jeby, Abhijith K A, Ajith Kurian Sabu and Ajay Kumar A bagged the Innovation Award. Kode Kochi Kode was hosted at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology as a flagship event for the upcoming edition of Abhiyanthriki, the national-level technical event to be held on January 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp