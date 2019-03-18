A hackathon to taste market demands

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Kode Kochi Kode - 2019,' a hackathon held at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) has captured the insights from the young student hackers to figure out the solutions for problems which hinder India's growth. 82 individuals from different educational institutions participated in the two-day event on contemporary themes such as smart healthcare, innovative application of chatbots, personalising digital content, modern technologies and finance.

“We have opened a number of options to make industry-academia interaction a reality. It will transform the students to employable engineers,” said A Unnikrishnan, principal, RSET.Notable figures from academia and industry featured in the hackathon which aimed at transforming the budding talents to the demands of the market. "Hackathons will help students to be industry ready in a very short span of time,” said Shihab Muhammed, CEO, Surveysparrow, an online survey firm.

Apart from Surveysparrow, HiFX, an IT and Media services customer, Agreefy, an engagement platform venture and RedBlack, a firm for investment management jointly selected the event themes. "These type of initiatives will instil innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship culture among students," said Mohan Thomas, president of Technology, HiFX.

Interestingly, the evaluation wasn't a cakewalk for the judges. “All the participants were very competitive and it was very difficult to shortlist the finalists. You can hardly find such a group of students in one room, who are employable” said Ranju Francis, director, Agreefy Technologies. "The judging criteria of the event were tough and was on par with industry standards. CEOs and directors of different companies interacted with each team during all phases. It helped us to find solutions through the eyes of a professional engineer," said Amal C Saji, student College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) who bagged the first prize.

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering teams bagged second and third prize in the finale. While Shine Abraham, Suhail Harris, Srijith Sasikumar and Justin Monsi grabbed the second prize, Martin Siby, Seby Joseph, Rajat Jaic Mendus and Philson K Philip received the third prize. Nikil M Jeby, Abhijith K A, Ajith Kurian Sabu and Ajay Kumar A bagged the Innovation Award. Kode Kochi Kode was hosted at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology as a flagship event for the upcoming edition of Abhiyanthriki, the national-level technical event to be held on January 2021.