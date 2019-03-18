Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council’s exciting plan for holiday makers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Travelmate Solutions on Tuesday announced various tour packages for summer vacation. The packages are designed for the families and bachelors who like to visit tourist destinations in a day's duration.

DTPC in a press release announced tour plans to five different destinations. Apart from it, customised tour packages are also provided. All the trips will commence from Ernakulam.

Elaveezhapoonchira

A famous hill station in Kottayam district, tourists can have a top view of five different districts at Elaveezhapoonchira. The tourists can also visit Muniyara caves, Katikayam waterfalls and Elikakkalu. Open jeep safari is also arranged for tourists. The one-day tour package to Elaveezhapoonchira will cost Rs 1,250 per head.

Kochi City Tour

The tour packages are designed covering all the tourist points and cultural places in and around Kochi city. Boating is also part of the package. The one-day package costs Rs 1,265 per head.

Boothathankettu-Thattekad

Located at the Western Ghats in Ernakulam district, the location is ideal for one-day tour programmes. Tourists can visit Boothathankettu dam and trek inside the forest at Old Boothathankettu. The package also includes boat ride in the Periyar and visit to Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, birdwatch trekking and visit to Inchathotty hanging bridge. The tour package costs Rs 1,250 per head.