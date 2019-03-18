Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council’s exciting plan for holiday makers

Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Travelmate Solutions on Tuesday announced various tour packages for summer vacation.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Travelmate Solutions on Tuesday announced various tour packages for summer vacation. The packages are designed for the families and bachelors who like to visit tourist destinations in a day's duration.
DTPC in a press release announced tour plans to five different destinations. Apart from it, customised tour packages are also provided. All the trips will commence from Ernakulam. 

Elaveezhapoonchira
A famous hill station in Kottayam district, tourists can have a top view of five different districts at Elaveezhapoonchira. The tourists can also visit Muniyara caves, Katikayam waterfalls and Elikakkalu. Open jeep safari is also arranged for tourists. The one-day tour package to Elaveezhapoonchira will cost Rs 1,250 per head.

Kochi City Tour
The tour packages are designed covering all the tourist points and cultural places in and around Kochi city. Boating is also part of the package. The one-day package costs Rs 1,265 per head.

Boothathankettu-Thattekad
Located at the Western Ghats in Ernakulam district, the location is ideal for one-day tour programmes. Tourists can visit Boothathankettu dam and trek inside the forest at Old Boothathankettu. The package also includes boat ride in the Periyar and visit to Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, birdwatch trekking and visit to Inchathotty hanging bridge. The tour package costs Rs 1,250 per head.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp