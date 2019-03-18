For the Kotharathe twins, polls bring in a lucrative deal

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elections are a busy time not only for the party workers but also for various other stakeholders. It is the time people engaged in works like graffiti writing and poster making find ample clients.

While party workers try to attract the attention of the electorate by raising the decibel levels, these people create wall and poster arts that imprint the face of the candidate in the minds of the voters.

Among the many engaged in these works, Hussain and Hassan Kotharathe from Thammanam stand out for having been in this business for more than 20 years.

"We have been taking up poll-related graffiti writing for more than 20 years. Actually, we find the election period to be more lucrative than regular work. Within a short span of time, we get to earn a tidy sum which is more than what we earn during normal days," said Hussain, an artist. His twin Hassan is also an artist.

He said, "We work on walls that have been leased out by the owner to the respective political party." According to him, they don't have any affiliation. "We are contracted by all political parties and we don't let our leanings interfere with our work," said Hussain.

The 40-year-olds are currently working on wall graffiti for the CPM. "They began early and are much ahead of their rivals when it comes to campaigning," he said.

Once we finish their work we will take up contracts from other parties, he added. According to him, the messages and slogans to be written on the walls and posters are provided by the party workers. "We charge according to the size of the wall and the colours to be used. The time to write a graffiti varies according to the width and length of the walls. The rates differ as per the size of the wall. For a normal one, we charge Rs 500 and can do at least 20 to 25 walls per day," he said. We are able to earn more than Rs 2,000 per day, he added.

According to him, election-related work doesn't stop even after the votes have been cast. "After the elections, comes victory. So, we get to do more business in the months after the counting too," he said.