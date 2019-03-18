Kerala Master Printers Association seminar discusses future of print

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Kerala Master Printers Association (KMPA) ‘Print and Beyond’ seminar was held in Kochi on Saturday. The experts in the field of printing discussing the ‘Future of Printing’ at the seminar.

Raveendra Joshi, president of All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP), inaugurated the one-day seminar. Gautham Pai, managing director, Manipal Technologies Ltd, made the key note address. G Venugopal, chairman, Print & Beyond, made the introductory speech.

B Prasad, managing director of Bengaluru-based Printech Digital Imaging Pvt Ltd, Prakash Shetty, director, Partner-Growth, Bizongo, Ramu Ramanathan, editor, Printweek India and WhatPackage? magazines and A V Vaman Kumar, international trainer and motivational speaker were the main speakers.

Pramod V S (Konica Minolta) spoke about digital print and beyond while Ashok Pahwa (HP India) spoke on ‘reinvent business’.

Priyathosh Kumar of Xerox India gave a talk on new verticals in digital.

KMPA State President R Gopakumar, general secretary Biju Jose, Anup Venugopal also spoke. ‘Make in India: Success Stories in Print’ was the theme of this year’s seminar. Over 250 deligates from within Kerala and outside participated in the day-long event.