Learning a city through a native

Deena Theresa

Express News Service

KOCHI: Being an architect, Nisha Nair-Gupta was already well-versed with engineering, math, geography, history, and art. Add a dollop of empathy with anthropology, a fine sense of understanding cities along with a background in journalism, and you have Nisha, founder of the People Place Project (PPP).

An initiative that delves into a text as a tool of placemaking, it fosters a spirit of city consciousness. PPP releases series such as ‘People Called Mumbai’, ‘People Called Shillong’, and ‘People Called Ahmedabad’. The series which comprise anthologies of various perspectives and unrevealed stories about a city, explored a place through its inhabitants.

Nisha, along with Manoj Nair and Vinitha Ramchandani, the curators of the ‘People Called Kochi’ series, was in Kochi the other day at Pepper House, Fort Kochi, for their two-day workshop on their new series.

“’People Called Mumbai’ was the first project we started our journey with. It arose out of this innate lack of understanding cities which are usually interpreted through historical and geographical accounts which are not intimate. So, through ‘People Called Mumbai’, we discovered that text which develops from personal narratives can be a very strong base of reading or re-reading cities in an intimate manner,” says the Mumbai-based Nisha.

The architect in Nisha subconsciously craves to reinforce an identity with the place. “Which is exactly what we are trying to do with PPP. Following the ‘People Called Mumbai’ book, we conceptualised our initiative. So, we set out doing the ‘People Called’ series in other cities to see the kind of images that can arise. It has been an interesting journey - PPP has allowed us to explore many parts of India and increasingly we have realised that India is many Indias,” the Thiruvananthapuram native says.

The superimposition of dominant ideologies on each other showed Nisha the light. “This is because we are not engaging with any material that is empathetic.

The idea of the ‘People Called’ series is to create more empathetic reading because these are all personal accounts. So now you know what an Ahmedabadi thinks and feels like versus reading about Ahmedabad. You are visiting the city through people,” she says.

When questioned about her new series on Kochi, she says, “When we thought about Kerala, we thought Kochi would be the most logical place to begin with because it is multi-faceted and multi-cultural; in a way, it is like Mumbai. Each story will be diverse and different, which makes for an exciting read.”

“There can’t be any set template for the book. Each city has its own history and characters, particularly in a city like Kochi. There are about 44 communities, in about 500 square feet. That in itself is very unique,” says Manoj, one of the curators, at the workshop.

PPP - started two years ago - has also started diversifying. A heritage specific project with a walking book and a map along with looking at colouring as a tool to engage with cities, PPP aims to open threads that talk about the narratives behind a built environment. Which, in Nisha’s words, are “people’s dreams, aspirations, conflicts, and negotiations.”