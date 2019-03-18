Making elections an eco-friendly affair 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a month left for the polls, the district has plunged into campaign mode. But, this time around, things are different.

Teeka Ram Meena, the chief electoral officer of Kerala, has ordered the District Collectors and political parties to follow the green protocol in pre and post phases to make elections an eco-friendly affair.

As per the notification issued on March 12, the stakeholders have to use recyclable materials like cloth and paper during the campaign. Polling booths and transportation of equipment should also be free from plastics. The officers-in-duty should not use plastic bottles and containers to carry their food.

'Green protocol facilitation units' should be set up in coordination with Suchitwa and Haritha Kerala Missions. It also directs the officers to remove the campaign materials and documents post-election with the help of political parties.

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure things are all green here. "We have already convened two meetings of political parties to convey the regulations of green protocol and model code of conduct.

Anyone who violates the norms will be booked. The cost of removing boards and posters will be added to the total expenditure of the respective candidates. We will make sure that nothing is left out," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

Interestingly, the administration had already implemented the green protocol even before the notifications, in accordance with the High Court directive.

"It is our social responsibility to ensure an eco-friendly campaign this time. Currently, two teams are working in each of the 14 legislative assemblies in Ernakulam. A total of 28 teams are working to monitor the campaign. In addition, 42 squads have been formed to check posters affixed in both public and private properties. So far, we have removed more than 3,000 posters which violated the regulations," he added.

On the other hand, political parties are in support of implementing the regulations during the campaign. "An all party-meet convened by the Collector has decided to make it an eco-friendly election. The Left Democratic Front candidates have started using clothes and eco-friendly materials like bamboo for banners and posters. In fact, it will reduce the election cost to a great extent," said George Edaparathy, LDF convener, Ernakulam.

"Though we haven't kickstarted the campaign in full force, the party has advised the workers to follow the green protocol. We will be using paper posters and other eco-friendly materials in both Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies," said T J Vinod, DCC president and Deputy Mayor Ernakulam.