Home Cities Kochi

Making elections an eco-friendly affair 

With just a month left for the polls, the district has plunged into campaign mode. But, this time around, things are different. 

Published: 18th March 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A man at work on a graffito at Nettoor  Express

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a month left for the polls, the district has plunged into campaign mode. But, this time around, things are different. 

Teeka Ram Meena, the chief electoral officer of Kerala, has ordered the District Collectors and political parties to follow the green protocol in pre and post phases to make elections an eco-friendly affair. 
As per the notification issued on March 12, the stakeholders have to use recyclable materials like cloth and paper during the campaign. Polling booths and transportation of equipment should also be free from plastics. The officers-in-duty should not use plastic bottles and containers to carry their food. 

'Green protocol facilitation units' should be set up in coordination with Suchitwa and Haritha Kerala Missions. It also directs the officers to remove the campaign materials and documents post-election with the help of political parties. 

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure things are all green here. "We have already convened two meetings of political parties to convey the regulations of green protocol and model code of conduct. 

Anyone who violates the norms will be booked. The cost of removing boards and posters will be added to the total expenditure of the respective candidates. We will make sure that nothing is left out," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

Interestingly, the administration had already implemented the green protocol even before the notifications, in accordance with the High Court directive.

"It is our social responsibility to ensure an eco-friendly campaign this time. Currently, two teams are working in each of the 14 legislative assemblies in Ernakulam. A total of 28 teams are working to monitor the campaign. In addition, 42 squads have been formed to check posters affixed in both public and private properties. So far, we have removed more than 3,000 posters which violated the regulations," he added.

On the other hand, political parties are in support of implementing the regulations during the campaign. "An all party-meet convened by the Collector has decided to make it an eco-friendly election. The Left Democratic Front candidates have started using clothes and eco-friendly materials like bamboo for banners and posters. In fact, it will reduce the election cost to a great extent," said George Edaparathy, LDF convener, Ernakulam.

"Though we haven't kickstarted the campaign in full force, the party has advised the workers to follow the green protocol. We will be using paper posters and other eco-friendly materials in both Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies," said T J Vinod, DCC president and Deputy Mayor Ernakulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp