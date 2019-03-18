My candidature is a reflection of Rahul’s focus on youth: Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden, whose candidature for the LS constituency was announced the other day, is confident of incumbent MP K V Thomas leading his election campaign in Ernakulam, despite being dropped from the list and publicly expressing unhappiness over the move. Hibi, in an interview by Express Principal Correspondent Arun M, says he is sure of retaining the constituency, represented twice by his father and senior Congress leader late George Eden.

Excerpts:

Q. Will the dissent by incumbent MP K V Thomas affect your prospects?

A: K V Thomas Master is one of the senior leaders of Congress and will definitely be at the forefront of the election campaigning for me in Ernakulam. I am sure he will lead the campaign. Hence, the question is irrelevant now.

Q. Can your candidature be seen a recognition for youths and a reflection of the stand taken by AICC president Rahul Gandhi, of giving more representation to youths?

A: Definitely. The AICC president has always been keen on ensuring more representation for youths and women in key positions. My candidature reflects that view. I also believe politics should be discussed in this election. Why are people keeping away from politics? It is because there is a misconception it is a field of corruption and of violence. However, people trust our youths and believe the latter can do something with their vibrancy.

Q. What key issues will be highlighted in your campaign?

A: Ernakulam was badly hit in the massive floods last year. However, the state government’s Rebuild Kerala initiative has not reached anywhere. Another issues is the CPM’s ‘killing politics’ and the challenges devotees are facing in the state. At the national level, people should vote to save India from the rule of Narendra Modi. The anti-people policies of the NDA Government will definitely be a matter of hot debate during the polls. A majority of people in Kerala are expecting a Congress Government at the Centre to protect the country’s secular fabric. The NDA Government also destroyed the nation’s economy through demonetisation and GST. Also, what happened to the promises of providing jobs to youths and recovering black money? All these issues should be discussed.

Q: As a youth who witnessed Kochi’s change, what are your plans for the city if you win?

A: Kochi has changed a lot and is now, the city of change. I wish it becomes an ‘inclusive city’, which can accommodate all sections. Centrally-aided projects should be implemented here on priority basis. Ernakulam is also the land of the fishers community which suffered several setbacks due to Ockhi cyclone and other issues. We should focus more on their grievances and development. Also, The Kochi Metro project was implemented by then UDF Government. It conducted its trial run and inaugurated the project. However, the construction is yet to reach anywhere. It is evident the present state government is not focusing seriously on this.