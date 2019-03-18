Home Cities Kochi

Oleum app to tackle the menace of single-use plastics

 In order to tackle the menace of single-use plastics, Oleum - a mobile application - has been launched by Waylink Pitstop Solutions Private Ltd (WPS) aimed at school students here on Tuesday.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to tackle the menace of single-use plastics, Oleum - a mobile application - has been launched by Waylink Pitstop Solutions Private Ltd (WPS) aimed at school students here on Tuesday. By using the app, fuel will be offered as a reward in exchange for single-use plastic. Along with the app, 'Hello Save Earth' mission was launched by Waylink at St Philomena's School, Elanji, on Monday. 
"The whole process of collection, consolidation, recycling and crediting of the reward in fuel credit is supported end to end through the mobile app. The app will become fully operational by June 6.  By downloading the app and registering the plastic collected by each student, they will be rerooted to the recycling units by us," said Ranjan Sathish, director, Waylink Solutions.

The main objective of the mission is to create awareness among children about the ill effects of plastic and encourage children to collect single-use plastic at their homes for easy segregation and management, empower the family with fuel as reward, publish the data with respect to the quantity collected and disposed with the index on the website as a recognition on their participation. 

Hello Save Earth  
St Philomena's School, Elanji, had collected more than 500 kg of plastic last year. In Kerala, HSE is aiming to offer fuel as the reward programme to the students of the first 100 schools by June 2019. The schools that are interested in participation need to enroll within April 30 for the first phase and it is proposed to be further extended to more schools.  

Across India, HSE targets to cover 6,000 schools through the involvement of B schools student internship programmes whose aim is to capture the behavioral changes required for better management of single-use plastic pollution in the country. 
"HSE is also inviting the participation of 100 major corporates in the country who are willing to participate in funding this noble cause," said Sunu Vijayan, state coordinator of HSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oleum app single use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp