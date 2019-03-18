Oleum app to tackle the menace of single-use plastics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to tackle the menace of single-use plastics, Oleum - a mobile application - has been launched by Waylink Pitstop Solutions Private Ltd (WPS) aimed at school students here on Tuesday. By using the app, fuel will be offered as a reward in exchange for single-use plastic. Along with the app, 'Hello Save Earth' mission was launched by Waylink at St Philomena's School, Elanji, on Monday.

"The whole process of collection, consolidation, recycling and crediting of the reward in fuel credit is supported end to end through the mobile app. The app will become fully operational by June 6. By downloading the app and registering the plastic collected by each student, they will be rerooted to the recycling units by us," said Ranjan Sathish, director, Waylink Solutions.

The main objective of the mission is to create awareness among children about the ill effects of plastic and encourage children to collect single-use plastic at their homes for easy segregation and management, empower the family with fuel as reward, publish the data with respect to the quantity collected and disposed with the index on the website as a recognition on their participation.

Hello Save Earth

St Philomena's School, Elanji, had collected more than 500 kg of plastic last year. In Kerala, HSE is aiming to offer fuel as the reward programme to the students of the first 100 schools by June 2019. The schools that are interested in participation need to enroll within April 30 for the first phase and it is proposed to be further extended to more schools.

Across India, HSE targets to cover 6,000 schools through the involvement of B schools student internship programmes whose aim is to capture the behavioral changes required for better management of single-use plastic pollution in the country.

"HSE is also inviting the participation of 100 major corporates in the country who are willing to participate in funding this noble cause," said Sunu Vijayan, state coordinator of HSE.