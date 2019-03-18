Home Cities Kochi

‘Operation King Cobra’ to take on drug mafia

To curb goonda activities in Kochi and to ensure security to the public, the Kochi City Police have launched a massive two-week drive against drug mafia and anti-social elements.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To curb goonda activities in Kochi and to ensure security to the public, the Kochi City Police have launched a massive two-week drive against drug mafia and anti-social elements. The drive named 'Operation King Cobra' will commence from March 18 and will extend till March 31. 

According to City Police Commissioner S Surendran, the drive will focus on those with a criminal background. They will be put under scanner after categorising them using available information.
"The police will collect the whereabouts of those with links to the drug mafia. If required, legal actions such as preventive custody would be initiated", he said.

The hideouts of those with a criminal background will be traced and raided. 

Cyber cell and scientific teams will be part of the drive to trace the source. Cases will be registered against the arrested, invoking IPC, CrPC sections, Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, and Goonda Act etc. Besides, their details and  photos will be made available to every police offices in the state. The police would step up vigil in the bordering areas of the city.  Smuggling of liquor, drugs and other banned products would be put under the scanner. Besides, patrolling will be held in areas where anti-social elements frequent like abandoned areas, buildings and structures under construction.

Checks will be conducted at hotels, home stays, lodges, clubs, flats, and guest houses to examine whether there is a supply of liquor, drugs, and gambling. The police will also keep an eye on online business in these institutions. 

To ensure road safety, checking will be intensified to detect overspeeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, driving by minors and alteration of vehicles.

Those involved in illegal sand mining, smuggling and illegal money lending will be booked. "The operations will continue in the city. The names of those providing information on anti-social elements will be kept confidential", the Commissioner said.

