Ernakulam LDF candidate P Rajeev’s campaign gains momentum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P Rajeev, the LDF candidate in Ernakulam, began his campaign for the day by taking part in the harvest at the organic farm of writer Payyappalli Balan, a senior CPM activist, at Manjummal in Kalamassery on Sunday.

The farming here, which includes fish farming, is being done on an experimental basis using advanced technologies like aquaponics. Later, he took part in the harvest festival at the paddy farm in Veliyathunadu West, which was severely hit by the mid-August floods.

This is the second time farming is being carried out in the paddy field after the LDF Government cancelled the order regarding the takeover of the 305 acres of paddy field for the KINFRA Industries Park. The land is owned by the firms who bought it for setting up industrial projects.

However, the grama panchayat constituted a collective of farmers and conducted farming there. Rajeev had earlier taken part in the protest conducted by these farmers and his arrival to inaugurate the harvest enthralled the farmers.

Rajeev urged the party workers to effectively use the political circumstances in favour of the Left. He also visited St Xavier’s Church vicar Fr Kurian Kattakayam. Later, a reception was accorded to him by CITU workers at Ayirur Junction. Later, he visited the Veliyathunadu Welfare Association’s Destitute Home, which has around 100 inmates.

He also visited actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma and writer Sethu at their residences on Sunday. Mini Chacko, a disabled woman, received the LDF candidate by gifting him 100 seed pens made by her. The pen bears the slogan vote for LDF candidate P Rajeev.