Periyar river pollution: NGT state chief, PCB officers visit Eloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman, state-level monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), visited the Environmental Surveillance Centre, Eloor, on Sunday. His visit was aimed at analysing the Periyar River and its related pollution problems. During his visit near Pathalam bund, the river water was found to be stagnant and grey in colour. Samples were collected from the river for analysis.

M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer; P B Sreelakshmi, environmental engineer; M A Shahana, assistant environmental engineer; and assistant engineers of surveillance team were present.

PCB officers explained the board was continuously monitoring the industries along the Periyar River banks and initiating strict action against all violators. Regarding the green colour visible in the river, the following observations may be noted.

The Justice has specifically been intimated that a case is pending against the pollution problems of this dumping yard. PCB officers informed several directions have been given but no favourable actions have been initiated.

He has directed the PCB to issue a notice to the municipal secretary and they shall be summoned if needed. He also suggested visiting similar dumping yards in the state as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said a meeting of all the stakeholders will be convened on Monday. “We will take stringent action against the firm which pollutes the Periyar. A meeting will discuss the matter,” Safirulla said.