Home Cities Kochi

Periyar river pollution: NGT state chief, PCB officers visit Eloor

Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman, state-level monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), visited the Environmental Surveillance Centre, Eloor, on Sunday.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman, state-level monitoring committee of the NGT, along with PCB officers visits Periyar river at Eloor on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman, state-level monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), visited the Environmental Surveillance Centre, Eloor, on Sunday. His visit was aimed at analysing the Periyar River and its related pollution problems. During his visit near Pathalam bund, the river water was found to be stagnant and grey in colour. Samples were collected from the river for analysis.

M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer; P B Sreelakshmi, environmental engineer; M A Shahana, assistant environmental engineer; and assistant engineers of surveillance team were present.
 PCB officers explained the board was continuously monitoring the industries along the Periyar River banks and initiating strict action against all violators. Regarding the green colour visible in the river, the following observations may be noted.
The Justice has specifically been intimated that a case is pending against the pollution problems of this dumping yard. PCB officers informed several directions have been given but no favourable actions have been initiated. 

He has directed the PCB to issue a notice to the municipal secretary and they shall be summoned if needed. He also suggested visiting similar dumping yards in the state as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said a meeting of all the stakeholders will be convened on Monday. “We will take stringent action against the firm which pollutes the Periyar. A meeting will discuss the matter,” Safirulla said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periyar river Eloor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp