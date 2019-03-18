Seven-phase LS voting: Manpower blues likely to hit Kochi Metro civil work

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: The ongoing Kochi Metro Rail work between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam will be hit during the Lok Sabha polls which would be held in seven phases across the country.

Reason: The migrant labourers engaged at Metro construction sites would go to their native places to cast their votes in the elections, which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. In case of states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar – from where most migrant labourers working here hail – the polls are stretched up to the final phase. This means the full manpower required for the Kochi Metro work will not be available for over a month.

However, sources with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said they don’t think the work will get severely affected. “The deadline for the completing the work upto Thykoodam is June 2019. The work is progressing at a rapid pace and the sub-contractors were instructed to complete the maximum volume of work before the elections. We hope the deadline can be met,” the sources said.

The contractors are also taking steps to ensure each portion of the civil work is completed in a time-bound manner. The total number of stations, after the extension upto Thykoodam, will become 21.