Home Cities Kochi

Seven-phase LS voting: Manpower blues likely to hit Kochi Metro civil work

The ongoing Kochi Metro Rail work between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam will be hit during the Lok Sabha polls which would be held in seven phases across the country.

Published: 18th March 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The construction of metro station at Vyttila in progress | A Sanesh

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing Kochi Metro Rail work between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam will be hit during the Lok Sabha polls which would be held in seven phases across the country.
Reason: The migrant labourers engaged at Metro construction sites would go to their native places to cast their votes in the elections, which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. In case of states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar – from where most migrant labourers working here hail – the polls are stretched up to the final phase. This means the full manpower required for the Kochi Metro work will not be available for over a month.

However, sources with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said they don’t think the work will get severely affected. “The deadline for the completing the work upto Thykoodam is June 2019. The work is progressing at a rapid pace and the sub-contractors were instructed to complete the maximum volume of work before the elections. We hope the deadline can be met,” the sources said.
The contractors are also taking steps to ensure each portion of the civil work is completed in a time-bound manner. The total number of stations, after the extension upto Thykoodam, will become 21. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp