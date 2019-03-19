Home Cities Kochi

Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba in Kochi for TROPEX debrief

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Sunil Lanba, called on at the Naval Base for the debrief of the recently concluded annual Theatre Level Readiness and Operational Exercise (TROPEX).

The Chief of Naval Staff being welcomed by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command on his arrival in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Sunil Lanba, called on at the Naval Base for the debrief of the recently concluded annual Theatre Level Readiness and Operational Exercise (TROPEX).  Commanders-in-Chief of all the three naval Commands, along with many senior operational commanders and representatives from Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard attended and participated in the discussions held at the Naval Base, Kochi. The day-long review of TROPEX 2019 was undertaken to examine the conduct of exercise and to assess operational readiness of the Indian Navy. A realistic audit of the Indian Navy’s deployment philosophy and fighting capability was undertaken during the review. 

The Chief of Naval Staff congratulated on the high level of professionalism and commitment displayed during the exercise. The CNS urged one and all to maintain the high tempo of operations and keep sharp vigil including stringent security measures to ensure safer coasts and secure seas. He stated the Navy will always remain ready to protect, promote and preserve national interests in the maritime domain. The Annual Integrated Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise TROPEX - the largest maritime exercise of the Indian Navy was conducted in the month of February in the Arabian Sea and the North Indian Ocean.

