CPM has become irrelevant: Muraleedharan

The CPM has become irrelevant in the Indian political scenario, said KPCC Campaign Committee chairman K Muraleedharan MLA.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

UDF supporters carrying Ernakulam LS candidate Hibi Eden during the UDF Lok Sabha election convention in Kochi on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM has become irrelevant in the Indian political scenario, said KPCC Campaign Committee chairman K Muraleedharan MLA.

 “The Marxist Party would not include when the President invite the MPs of the single largest party to form the government after the elections. The Congress is the only party which has the power to defeat BJP and Narendra Modi. The LDF has fielded a murderer in Vadakara, a businessman in Ponnani and a joker in Chalakudy seats,” he said while inaugurating the UDF Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency convention here on Monday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a threat to the country. The Sangh Parivar decided what the people should eat and wear during the five-year-long Modi’s regime. They symbolically fired at Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. The accused in this case was arrested only after 10 days,” he alleged.The former KPCC chief alleged Narendra Modi used to humiliate the Nehru family and the Congress even in official government programmes. “The Prime Minister is a shame for the country. He had not invited Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP of Amethi, for the inauguration of the armory unit in Amethi,” he said.

“V Viswanatha Menon, who first won the Ernakulam LS seat for LDF, later joined the BJP. Senior CPM leader M M Lawrence’s family members are now in BJP. Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam was earlier an LDF legislator,” he cited.  Muraleedharan said former Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakken joining the BJP will not affect the party in any way.Ernakulam LS seat candidate Hibi Eden, UDF convener Benny Behanan, IUML leader K P A Majeed, former minister P J Joseph and others were present.

