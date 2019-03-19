Home Cities Kochi

Goonj for change

For two decades, Goonj has been playing an inevitable role in the rural development of the country.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For two decades, Goonj has been playing an inevitable role in the rural development of the country. In connection with the NGO’s 20th anniversary celebrations, ‘Chaupal: Annual No Agenda Conversations by Goonj’ will be organised on March 24 from 2 pm onwards at Kerala Startup Mission, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park in Kalamassery. 

The event is dedicated to introspect and share the highlights of the organisation’s journey through the past years. “Earlier this month, Goonj launched Chaupal, a space where citizens can have a conversation about what bothers them, in different cities. Goonj will also showcase some innovative ideas and work with some neglected issues in Kerala,” said a Goonj official.

With Kerala still recovering from the recent floods, the discussions will mainly focus on how the state is prepared to respond to calamities in the future. Also topics such as ‘breaking traditions’, ‘forced migration’, ‘Kudumbashree model of women empowerment’, ‘alternatives for plastic’ and ‘Kerala model of local self-government’ will be discussed. Eminent personalities from different walks of life are slated to be part of the panel. 

The event will be followed by high tea. Aiming to bring an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between cities and villages, Goonj has been making use of under-utilised and excess urban household material as a tool for rural development across 23 states in the country for the past two decades. “The NGO envisions to grow as an idea across regions, economies and countries l to alleviate poverty and enhance the dignity of the poor,” said Goonj officers.

