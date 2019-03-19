Leaf through Rahul’s art 

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Twenty-three year-old Rahul Sivan turns over a new leaf every day. In its literal sense. There is none more than Rahul who is ecstatic at the sight of a dry leaf. He waits until the trees in his backyard shed dry leaves and eagerly gathers them.

Rahul, is a leaf artist. He sees a canvas in every leaf that falls. The Thiruvalla-based artist is all set to exhibit his collection at The Hidden Tales, an art store, at the Edapally Metro Station on the occasion of the Metro 2 Crore Fiesta, on March 22. 

“It has just been a year since I’ve started painting on leaves. Canvases are pretty expensive. Leaves are aplenty in our state. Especially in my backyard. They’re eco-friendly, and they look intricately beautiful once painted on,” explains the BA Animation and Graphic Designing student. Rahul’s Instagram handle boasts of a myriad of paintings on leaves. “I mostly use jackfruit leaves.

And stick to the dry ones which are easy to paint on,” he says. And his preferred medium? “Watercolour. They work great on dry leaves. Acrylic and fabric paints are better suited on fresh leaves,” Rahul says.

Practising leaf art is no easy feat. “It requires utmost patience. One must detect if the leaves are able to withstand all kinds of weather. In fact, I still have the first leaf I painted on,” he says. The artist has amassed a solid fan base on Instagram and does commission artwork.

Ranging from Bob Marley to Hindu deities to his latest, Anna Ben who played Baby Mol in the movie ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, Rahul has no limitations when it comes to painting on leaves. “They usually take a day. Accidents happen, of course. For example, the leaf could tear halfway while painting. But one must resume with a different leaf,” he says.

The leaf artist owes social media for his popularity. “Initially I was inspired by artists who painted on bottles, bananas, and other unconventional materials. Which is how I was introduced to another medium. And now, I’ve been told that my work inspires other artists. Social media is also a good platform for constructive criticism.

It helps you improve,” he says. The artist is keen to pursue designing. “Currently, I study at Mar Baselios, Kothamanagalam. I’d love to pursue product design next. A career in design is what I’ve always wanted,” he says.  One can’t help but wonder how he preserves his leaves. “It’s a secret,” he laughs.

