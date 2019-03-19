Opposition walks out from Kochi Corporation council meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Corporation opposition councillors walked out of the council meeting alleging apathy in implementing the e-governance system and alleging corruption in the payout.

“As per the agreement it (Corporation) had with TCS, the project had to be implemented within 54 weeks. Though the agreement was signed in 2011, the project is still in the cold storage after eight years. Interestingly, the Corporation has paid nearly `4.94 crore to TCS so far.

How can the Corporation transfer half of the project cost without completing the whole project? The Mayor is not qualified to sit on the position,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader while raising the issue before the council on Monday.

Demanding a comprehensive probe, the opposition councillors said the e-governance services of the civic body like birth, death and marriage certificates and building permit were an utter failure. “There are 22 modules to be completed by TCS as per the agreement. But they failed to implement it. Even though the council had extended the agreement term with TCS in February 2017 and in March 2018 for additional one year, they failed to implement it,” said V P Chandran.

The Corporation secretary, meanwhile, termed the allegations baseless and informed the council that the service had been restored. But the Opposition led by Benedict Fernandes informed the council after inspecting the Janasevanakendram at Corporation that the online service was not up. The secretary said TCS had backed out from the project citing since the Corporation didn’t sign the annual maintenance contract.

Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain while replying to the council said the online service has been restored. “We admit there are some issues pertaining to the online service. Since we don’t have an IT expert, it’s not possible to quantify the works carried out by TCS so far. An IT officer needs to be appointed. Since there is election code of conduct is existing we will plan to outsource it,” said Mayor. Mayor also turned down the proposal to hand the whole project to the Information Kerala Mission citing it will incur additional expenses for the Corporation.

Corp confident of Padmasarovaram project clearance

Kochi: Kochi Corporation is confident of getting the necessary approvals for the Padmasarovaram project along the Chilavannoor back waters. The District Collector had issued a ‘Stop memo’ to the project citing serious CRZ rule violations. The H9.3 crore project initiated by the civic body proposes construction of a cycle track and walkway across Chilavannoor backwaters.

The project was implemented after it got approval from the State Level Technical Committee and State Level High Power Committee, the Mayor said. “The bund constructed across the backwaters is temporary which will be demolished after the construction of the elevated structure. Though the Chilavannoor Samrakshana Samithi earlier raised apprehensions over the project, they were convinced of the details of the project. The civic body has submitted an application to the KCZMA for CRZ clearance. The Authority is checking whether the project comes under the purview of the CRZ norms,” the Mayor said.