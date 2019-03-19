Home Cities Kochi

Row over burial flares up Orthodox-Jacobite spat

Despite the High Court verdict, the spat between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions continues with regard to the conduct of funeral rites and burial of bodies in church cemeteries. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the High Court verdict, the spat between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions continues with regard to the conduct of funeral rites and burial of bodies in church cemeteries. 

On Monday, the body of Saramma Thondanpaarayil, 46, who belongs to the Jacobite Church, was moved to the mortuary after Jacobite priests were denied entry to the St Mary’s Church at Varikoli for funeral rites, by the Orthodox faction. According to Fr Baiju K M, vicar of St Mary’s Jacobite Church, the Orthodox faction and police officers prevented the priests from entering the church. 

“Even after the High Court ruling that both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions have equal rights to bury family members, we were denied entry. The police officers also sided with them. They are playing with the emotions of the faithful,” said Fr Baiju.  

According to the HC verdict, the members of both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions have equal rights to attend church or bury family members in the church cemeteries, and nobody can claim ownership of church property even if they have the majority. However, only the clergy appointed in accordance with the 1934 Constitution is entitled to continue, the court said in its verdict on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, said the Jacobite priests are not allowed to enter the churches for burial, and they have violated the order of the High Court by trying to enter the church. Fr Baiju said they will approach the High Court with regard to the burial of Saramma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacobite Orthodox church cemetry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp