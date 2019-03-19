Row over burial flares up Orthodox-Jacobite spat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the High Court verdict, the spat between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions continues with regard to the conduct of funeral rites and burial of bodies in church cemeteries.

On Monday, the body of Saramma Thondanpaarayil, 46, who belongs to the Jacobite Church, was moved to the mortuary after Jacobite priests were denied entry to the St Mary’s Church at Varikoli for funeral rites, by the Orthodox faction. According to Fr Baiju K M, vicar of St Mary’s Jacobite Church, the Orthodox faction and police officers prevented the priests from entering the church.

“Even after the High Court ruling that both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions have equal rights to bury family members, we were denied entry. The police officers also sided with them. They are playing with the emotions of the faithful,” said Fr Baiju.

According to the HC verdict, the members of both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions have equal rights to attend church or bury family members in the church cemeteries, and nobody can claim ownership of church property even if they have the majority. However, only the clergy appointed in accordance with the 1934 Constitution is entitled to continue, the court said in its verdict on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, said the Jacobite priests are not allowed to enter the churches for burial, and they have violated the order of the High Court by trying to enter the church. Fr Baiju said they will approach the High Court with regard to the burial of Saramma.