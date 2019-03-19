Home Cities Kochi

Striking against the curfew at girls' hostels

The recent High Court order striking down discriminatory rules in girls' hostels has come as a breather for thousands of girls staying at college hostels across the city.

Published: 19th March 2019

Illus  Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent High Court order striking down discriminatory rules in girls' hostels has come as a breather for thousands of girls staying at college hostels across the city.  However, the court's refusal to interfere with the curfew,  stating it was up to the college principal to consider the matter, has not gone down well with the hostelers. Because, for the majority,  it is the curfew, especially in a city like Kochi, that restricts their movement. 

The draconian timing
While some college hostels have slightly fared better in their treatment of women, like the National University of Advanced Legal Studies which allows movement till 11 pm, the majority of them allow only till 6:30 pm. Febina Sherin, a first-year student of Ernakulam Law College, welcomed the ruling and stated it is high time the condition of women in hostels was brought to the fore. 

"We probably have one of the worst curfews which restrict our movements after 6:30 pm. The same rules don't apply to the boys who hardly even have a warden. In a place like Kochi, which is abuzz with a lot of activities during evening hours, it is extremely unfair for colleges to do so," she said.  They had recently approached the college principal seeking a change. The answer was quite unconvincing, she says. "He told us we were free to move around from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm because only then are women safe. We are law students and we need exposure," she asks.

For the same reason, students are denied the opportunity for a part-time job. "We are pursuing a three-year law course after graduation. We are eligible to take up jobs and internships, which would boost our career. Men are allowed to so do, but we are robbed of the opportunity," she said.

Intervention of authorities 
While the Law College principal has promised to take the issue with the Directorate of Collegiate Education, nothing has happened yet. The students of Maharaja's College too had plans to approach the District Collector seeking his intervention. "We have been demanding an extension of the curfew till at least 7 or 8 pm.

Those who have been raising their voice are ill-treated. We are told the curfew was fixed by the government and unless a GO is issued, action can't be taken. We are constantly reminded the area near Maharaja's College is not safe," said Aparna Vinod, a student at Maharaja's College. Private and management-run institutions too tread the same lines. Most of them have strict curfews until 6 pm. Fr Mathew Vatathara, director, Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kakkanad, said the hostel timings were fixed based on norms and safety of women. 

 Law College principal Raghunanthan K R said the curfews have been framed for the safety of women. "That is always our priority. Giving too much freedom to young girls, who are fresh out of school, can also be harmful. For those, who are a little older, curfews can be extended," he said.He said the Directorate of Collegiate Education has framed the curfew at 5.30, but it is subjective to colleges.

Decision makers 
Law College principal Raghunanthan K R said the curfews have been framed for the safety of women

