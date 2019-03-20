Home Cities Kochi

As fish death continues in Periyar, Irrigation Department told to release water

A meeting convened by the District Collector directed the Irrigation Department to release water and ensure regular flow of water in the river.

Periyar river

Periyar river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the stagnated water in River Periyar turning black and green algae growing rapidly, mass fish death was reported at the regulator cum bridge at Eloor industrial area on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided to remove the overgrowth on the banks of the river to make the storm water outlets opening into the river so that any release of effluent from the industries in the area can be recorded by the cameras installed on the river banks.

According to Pollution Control Board environmental engineer P B Sreelakshmi, there was a steady depletion of oxygen content in the river and the oxygen level was zero on Monday night, which could have led to the mass fish death.

“The National Green Tribunal, in its 2015 order had directed to ensure regular flow of water in the rivers during lean period. We have informed the Irrigation Department to maintain the flow of the river.  The Pathalam regulator should be operated regularly based on the daily tidal effect. The shutter is currently operated only twice a week . Also, the drains opening into the river are not visible due to overgrowth. If the river banks are cleared and dyke walls constructed, it will increase the visibility and no industry will be able to discharge untreated effluent into the river,” she told Express.

The board has also urged the district collector to conduct an inspection to find whether any sewage pipelines have been laid illegally.The opening of Purappallikkavu regulator leads to draining of water from the river.

This leads to depletion of water level in the Eloor and Edamula tributaries of Periyar. So the operation of Purappallikavu regulator should be done judiciously, said Sreelakshmi.

