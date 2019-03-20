Kochi to get more than 10000 CCTV cameras under ‘Secure Our City’ campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city of Kochi may soon be transformed into a metropolis under complete surveillance -10,000 plus CCTV cameras, with its possible inclusion under the ‘Secure Our City’ campaign. This opportunity comes under the heels of a United Arab Emirates-based security surveillance and IT solutions provider- Secure Cam IT Solutions setting up shop in Kochi, which has earmarked Rs 200 crore for the implementation of this project in India.

As part of the $1.5 billion worldwide campaign that was announced last October, Secure Cam has committed to install about 10,000 cameras for free in one city across 150 countries by 2025. The first phase of the campaign will be rolled out across 13 countries, starting with India.

"We are now fully prepared to kickstart the India programme," says Emil Jose, the COO of Secure Cam. 'Secure Our City' will be launched in India across five cities in a phased manner.

"The name of the first city will be unveiled in June. Anybody who is interested to participate in the registration can do so by visiting securecam.org. The city with the largest number of registrations will be given preference," says Emil.

The campaign aims to demonstrate that the world can be a secure place with the deployment of the latest tech solutions and that a secure environment will naturally fuel economic development. "One of the hurdles for economic growth within an urban area is its crime scene. That’s where the United Arab Emirates has shown a way, where the law enforcement agencies, powered by technology, have created wonders in maintaining law and order. The UAE example was one of the inspirations for us to launch this campaign," says Ahmed Sarour Al Marar, a UAE national and MD of Secure Cam.

The unit includes an 8-channel HD IP camera system with 30-days recording capacity. Secure Cam is also offering installation, a two-year warranty and one-year service for free as part of the campaign. "Our aim is to secure a city in every country as a starting point to prove that it is possible to leverage the available technology to bring peace of mind to residents,” says Rijoy Thomas, Chairman and CEO, Secure Cam.

The market for security systems is expected to exceed Rs 20,000 crore in India, said Rijoy and when it came to expansion, Kochi was the first natural choice. "To start with, we would be focusing on South India even as we expand our business across the rest of the country,” says Rijoy. He added India as the country offers a fast-growing market within the IT sector. "The surveillance camera industry in itself is expected to experience a double-digit growth of about 15 to 20 per cent in the next three years and we want to ensure that we are at the forefront of the growth story," said Rijoy. Apart from Kochi, the company has also opened an office in Bengaluru.