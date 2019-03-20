Home Cities Kochi

Finally, Saramma laid to rest at St Mary’s Church

The body of Saramma, who belongs to the Jacobite faction, was shifted to a mortuary on Monday evening after Jacobite priests were denied entry into the Church.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After lengthy and heated deliberations between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, Saramma Thondanpaarayil, 46, who passed away on Sunday, was buried at St Mary’s Church, Varikoli on Tuesday.
Since the Orthodox faction stood firm on not allowing the Jacobite priests from entering the cemetery and Church, the burial was held without the presence of priests.

“We did not want to create a scene as it will be unjust towards the deceased and their relatives. It is the faithful who are suffering due to the Church disputes,” said Fr Baiju K M, vicar of St Mary’s Jacobite Church.

The body of Saramma, who belongs to the Jacobite faction, was shifted to a mortuary on Monday evening after Jacobite priests were denied entry into the Church. The Orthodox faction and police officials prevented the priests from performing the last rites in the church.

“There was no law and order situation at the church and we maintained the status quo of the Church,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, the official spokesperson, Orthodox Church. “The police officers blocked the entrance of the Jacobite priests and they obeyed the orders. We are not against the faithfuls and there are no restrictions on the burials,” he said.

Saramma Thondanpaarayil Orthodox and Jacobite factions

