Four migrant workers held for kidnapping by Perumbavoor police

Published: 20th March 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police have arrested four migrant workers from Assam for allegedly kidnapping two migrant workers demanding a ransom. The arrested are Babul Hussain, 22, Muksidul Haque, 22, Ajijul Haque, 26, and Julfikar Ali, 20. All the accused hail from Borkur village, Morigaon district in Assam, the police said.

Police officers said the accused had allegedly kidnapped Muhammed Shuraj Ali, 43, and Shafidul Islam, 42, - both residents of Assam - and demanded a ransom from their families. They were kidnapped from their room claiming that Shuraj Ali’s son had stolen a mobile phone. The accused then used the mobile phones of their victims to make the ransom calls. On receiving a call demanding ransom of `80,000, Shafidul’s father alerted his other son at Karunagapally who lodged a complaint with the Perumbavoor police. Police traced the accused to Kalady by tracking their mobile phone tower location and trapped them by promising to pay the ransom.

Police then freed the victims who were held hostage in a room behind a floor tile company.The accused were produced before the Perumbavoor First Class Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

