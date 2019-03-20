Home Cities Kochi

Gandhiji is our best refresh button: Cartoonist E P Unny

Every time there is a crisis, Gandhiji is our best recall button, said cartoonist E P Unny here on Tuesday.

KOCHI: Every time there is a crisis, Gandhiji is our best recall button, said cartoonist E P Unny here on Tuesday.Delivering the inaugural lecture on ‘Gandhi through Cartoons’ of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Rural Development and Peace Studies at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Thuravoor regional campus, Unny said the younger generation through technology is once again recalling him.

“This is possible due to the relevance of Gandhiji,” he said, adding “Gandhiji is our best refresh button.”
Unny traced Gandhiji through cartoons starting from the ‘Passive resistance in Transvaal’ in 1906 to the contemporary cartoons of Gokul Gopalakrishnan. He showed how Gandhiji was portrayed by British and other world cartoonists. Shankar elongated Gandhiji’s figure making him an equal to the British. The yearly ritual recall of Gandhiji after 1948 saw a change with the cartoons  of O V Vijayan. Vijayan pioneered incisive cartoons connecting Gandhiji to the politics and discourses of the time. The event was presided over by Bichu X Malayil, the campus director and chairperson of the chair. She talked about the need for relooking and discussing Gandhiji in the current scenario.

Welcoming the gathering, Susan Thomas, the coordinator of the chair, said cartoons are the social self consciousness of the times. She also dwelt on how cartoons were crucial to the early anti-colonial responses of Gandhiji. Susan called English cartoons the ‘peep into the minds of the Whites’. 

