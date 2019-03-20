Home Cities Kochi

Contempt case: Kerala HC directs Preetha, husband to carry out 100 hours of community service

In a rare gesture, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed two contemnors to carry out 100 hours of community service instead of ordering incarceration.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare gesture, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed two contemnors to carry out 100 hours of community service instead of ordering incarceration. While disposing of a contempt of court case, the court directed Preetha Shaji and her husband Shaji, who had obstructed the implementation of the court’s order to attach their house and property at Pathadippalam, to conduct service at the palliative care unit at Ernakulam General Hospital as a home care assistant.

Preetha Shaji was in the limelight following her legal battle for saving her house and property at Pathadipalam, from being auctioned off by a bank. The court had come to the rescue of the couple recently by setting aside the auction sale of the mortgaged property. But the proceedings in the contempt of court case against them kept pending.

The court on Tuesday found the couple committed contempt of court and imposed the punishment. The couple pleaded guilty of contempt of court. The court had made it clear it would send a wrong message to society and ordered to carry out social service instead of imprisonment. With this, the public should understand they are doing social service as a punitive action for committing contempt of court, observed the court.

Counsel for the couple expressed their willingness to work at the palliative care unit. The court directed the medical superintendent to monitor their work and made it clear if they failed to do the service stringent action will be taken against them.

