Kerala’s first His Bundle Pacing surgery performed

Published: 20th March 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at Aster Medicity have successfully performed the state’s first permanent His Bundle Pacing, a major development in the field of cardiac rhythm management, on a 71-year-old patient from Thodupuzha in Idukki. A medical team under Dr Praveen Sreekumar, electrophysiologist, Aster Medicity, performed the surgery.

The patient, who approached Dr Praveen Sreekumar with low pulse and giddiness, was briefed about the option of His Bundle Pacing and was willing to undergo the modality of treatment.

“If a person’s heartbeat falls below the required minimum level and does not improve with any medical engagement, pacemakers should be implanted. The process is involved pacing the His Bundle, the electrical hub responsible for conducting the normal heart from the upper chamber to the lower chamber. But the procedure was complex and required specifically designed pacemaker wires.

This wire or pacemaker lead was made available in India at the beginning of the year,” said Dr Praveen Sreekumar.

The doctor added the patient has been recovering fast. He further stated that His Bundle Pacing should be attempted whenever possible to ensure the most normal working of the heart even on a pacemaker.

His Bundle Pacing

