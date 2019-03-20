Home Cities Kochi

Muthoot Capital Services wins Berkshire Media award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muthoot Capital Services was presented with the much coveted ‘India’s Best Company of the Year Award 2018’ in automobile financing, by Berkshire Media, a division of Berkshire Media LLC, USA.
Berkshire Media, a multinational brand consulting and market research firm headquartered in the USA, conducted a comprehensive research, to select the top 50 companies of India, across services and infrastructure sectors. The robust evaluation procedure was based on expert analysis and attributes-rested qualitative research of 500 plus companies.

The parameters against which the companies were ranked were current year market standing, innovation, leadership, governance, CSR and other factors.

Sharing his happiness on the win, Thomas George Muthoot, managing director, MCSL said, “MCSL is not only the star company of Muthoot Pappachan Group but also one of the fastest growing NBFCs in India. This award will further help reinforce our stakeholders’ belief and confidence in the current performance and future readiness of the company," said Thomas.

