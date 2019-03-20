Private buses are facing the music in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever felt stifled by the loud music played inside private buses during service? Well, the Motor Vehicles Department has decided it has to go. With complaints pouring in from several quarters, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has finally come down against the stage carriages playing heavy music during trips. "As per the MVD rule 289, no public service vehicle, other than contract carriage, shall be installed with any audiovisual devices. These stage carriage buses cause noise pollution by playing the music higher than the allowed limit. We get numerous complaints every day in this regard," said enforcement RTO K Manoj Kumar.

On the first day of the drive, which kickstarted on Monday, the department removed the music system from 20 buses in the city. "The passengers of the stage carriages may be different moods. While some of them are going to hospitals, some may have to attend a funeral. The noisy music played inside the bus will affect them. Only contract carriages have the permission to use the audio and video systems during the journey," said Deepu N K, a Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Meanwhile, according to the department, the inspection will continue in the coming days as well. "A special squad has been formed to inspect the private buses plying in the city. We will also start the drive in rural areas of the district," said the Enforcement RTO.