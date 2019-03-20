Veterans tennis tournament from April 5 in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 20th edition United RSC Kochi Grandslam 2019, a veterans tennis tournament will be held at Justice P Govindan Nair Indoor Tennis Complex, Regional Sports Centre (RSC) Kochi on April 5. The all Kerala inter-district tourney is jointly organised by Regional Sports Centre (RSC) and Ernakulam District Tennis Association (EDTA). The event is promoted by Kerala Veterans Tennis Association (KVTA), a subsidiary of Kerala Tennis Association (KTA).

M P Dinesh, managing director, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), will kickstart the tourney at 10.30 am. In addition, A Salim, president KTA, K M Noordin Mather, committee member, All India Tennis Association (AITA), S A S Navas, secretary RSC, Thomas Paul, secretary KTA, P V Timothy, chairman KVTA, Jayakumar, president EDTA, Ram Kishore, secretary EDTA, Martin George, tournament director will be present at the occasion.

The winning district will receive Paul Kunnath ever-rolling trophy by calculating the overall points received in all events.

The tournament will be held in both singles and doubles category in five age groups of 35+, 45+, 55+, 65+ and 75+. The matches will commence at 7 am. 190 veterans from the state are expected to participate in the event. The three-day event will conclude on April 7 and the prizes will be distributed at the closing ceremony.

The player needs to be a member of any club in Kerala, affiliated to one of the district tennis association under KTA to be eligible for the tournament. Interestingly, female players are allowed to play in the respective age groups along with males.

Unlike the full set games, the event will follow the best of three and mini sets formats to ease the effort of veterans. In addition, players will receive liquids and water will be supplied to all players. A medical facility will also be provided.United Tank, Thrissur is the title sponsor for this tournament and BPCL, SBI and WardWiz will join as co-sponsors.