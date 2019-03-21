A bit-sized bundle of energy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Going on a long distance ride, say about 103 km, and that too on a cycle tests not only the will power but also the endurance level of a cyclist. And if the cyclist is a 10-year-old? The ride turns into motivation for others who are still vying the pros and cons. Devmitra P, a Class V student, recently pedalled a distance of 103 km from Kottayam to Alappuzha and back in around six-and-half hour.

According to Pramod Madappally Tharayil, who is an ardent cyclist, the ride wasn’t just an off-handed one. “We have been planning to try out the distance on March 8 as a part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. However, the ride couldn’t take off due to some technicalities,” he said. Devmitra, according to her father, had been wanting to go on a long distance ride for quite some time.

“We decided to make the ride a promotional one by spreading awareness on child abuse. We get to read, hear and see news reports about child abuse every other day in the newspapers, media and social media. The cases are on a rise. We wanted to spread awareness about this evil,” said Pramod. According to Devmitra’s father, he never doubted his daughter’s ability to complete the ride.

“She is a born athlete. She began cycling just six months ago and has now mastered it. She has been practising and participating in roller skating events for the past seven years,” he said. Doing 20 to 25 km worth of roller skates training is her daily task, he added. “Hence, I knew that she has the endurance levels needed to cover the distance,” he said.

According to Devmitra, the ride was an exciting and thrilling one. “There came a juncture, I think it was when we reached Muhamma on our way back home when my father asked me whether I would be able to go on with the ride. But I told him I will finish the ride and didn’t want to end it,” said the 10-year-old. She said, “We started off at 4.30 am and reached back home by 12.30 pm. Of course, in between, we stopped for refreshments and snacks.”

“Despite the heat and humidity that we had to endure during the ride, Devmitra never complained and was the more enthusiastic of the two of us. We will be planning more such rides in future and Devmitra is gung-ho about it,” said Pramod.