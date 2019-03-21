Home Cities Kochi

Chirp! Chirp! Save our sparrows

In a bid to protect house sparrows, Writers and Nature Lovers Forum, a city-based organisation, built more than a 100 bird nests in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to protect house sparrows, Writers and Nature Lovers Forum, a city-based organisation, built more than a 100 bird nests in Thiruvananthapuram. The initiative was taken on Wednesday, which was observed as World Sparrow Day. “House sparrows cannot survive in today’s’ environment as the ecosystem is messed up. In the past, house sparrow nests used to be found in every corner of our homes. However, now it has become necessary to build artificial nests to protect them. The increasing urbanisation and pollution have destroyed their natural habitation forcing them to go away,” said C Rahim, president, Writers and Nature Lovers Forum.

The forum also organised an awareness programme focusing on the importance of house sparrows in today’s environment. According to the survey conducted by them, in 2017, there were only 246 house sparrows in the city.

“This year, we have also arranged an awareness spreading session by conducting a street play named ‘ Angadikkuruvikkoru Kuudu’. The play has been written and directed by students and teachers of Devi Vilasam High School, Alappuzha,” said Rahim.

The play was choreographed to create awareness about the plight of the house sparrows. The poetic-dramatic play, performed by 22 students dressed up as house sparrows, also highlighted the increasing urbanisation including a rising number of flats, mobile towers.

