Domestic check-in begins at Terminal-1 of Kochi airport from Thursday

The renovated domestic terminal-T1 of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is all set to start full-scale operation.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Check-in area at T1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovated domestic terminal-T1 of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is all set to start full-scale operation. The existing check-in facility at Terminal-2 for domestic passengers will be shifted to Terminal-1 from Thursday.

“All domestic passengers of airlines departing after 1 pm on Thursday and afterwards are requested to check-in at Terminal-1,” a CIAL release said. The process of check-in migration from existing T2 to renovated T1 will begin at 10 am on Thursday. The first airline which is slated to use this facility will be Indigo 6E 571 bound to Chennai, departing at 1.05 pm, it said. “Though CIAL’s renovated terminal was commissioned in early December, the check-in was being done at T2 as the August flood had disrupted the installation of  in-line baggage systems. The new check-in facility at Terminal-1 will give fillip to the airport’s efforts to provide the domestic passengers with the facilities at par with international standards,” CIAL said. There will be 56 check-in counters at T1 including  four having self-bag drop-in systems. Apart from  this, 10 self check-in kiosks are made ready.

After the check-in at the ground level of the terminal building,  the passengers are guided to security screening which functions on first floor. An arcade showcasing the traditional art forms of Kerala welcomes the passengers  there.

Kathakali fete at Terminal-1

As part of check-in migration, CIAL is organising kathakali on Thursday. The ‘Arjujna vishadvritham’ kathakali written by Rajasekhar P Vaikkom will enthuse the passengers from 6 pm that day, the airport release said.

The stage is set at the courtyard of T1, where free access is provided for both passengers  and public. Prominent artists like Kottakkal Madhu, Kalamandalam Balasubrahmanyan, Kalamandalam Rajasekharan,  Kalamandalam Krishnakumar, along with the artists of Eroor Vykundeswaram Kathakali Yogam, will present Arjuna vishadavritham.

