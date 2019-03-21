Home Cities Kochi

FIR registered against Mar Jacob Manathodath

The case relates to the alleged defaming of the head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry by producing fake documents in the Synod in January this year.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another embarrassment to the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, has been named a suspect in an FIR registered based on a complaint filed by the executive director of the Syro Malabar Church Internet Mission, it is learnt.

The case relates to the alleged defaming of the head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry by producing fake documents in the Synod in January this year.

The FIR with Fr Paul Thelakkat and Bishop Jacob Manathodath as suspects was registered in the central police station at first. The case was transferred to Thrikkakara police station later and when the case got re-registered, the name of Bishop Manathodath got omitted due to a ‘technical error’.

“According to the police, the name of the second suspect was omitted due to a technical error.  The FIR was corrected in the court. Both Bishop Manathodath and Fr Thelakkat were suspects in the original FIR and they still are suspects,” confirmed the police.

Meanwhile, priests doubt a conspiracy in the case. The city police have also handed over the investigation to control room ACP K A Vidhyadharan.

With the issue snowballing into a major embarrassment for the Church, there is a move to withdraw the case. At the time of going to press, a Synod meeting is under way to discuss and settle the matter amicably, sources said.

