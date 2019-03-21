Global meet of Tamil Brahmins on July 19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A global meet of Tamil Brahmins will be held in Kochi from July 19-21 at Kochi Marriott Hotel. The first ever Global Meet of Tamil Brahmins is aimed at providing a platform for global connectivity, fostering friendship and fellowship and to share ideas among themselves for upholding Brahminical values and opening up new possibilities for economic and social upliftment, a release said here.

There will be different sessions dealing with these matters which will be led and held by experts in the relevant fields and eminent personalities. A joint meeting of the various committees formed for the smooth conduct of the Global Meet was inaugurated at Gramajana Samooham, Ernakulam, by Karimpuzha Raman, the state president of Kerala Brahmana Sabha, on Sunday.

The meeting was presided by J Subramaniam, chairman of the Tamil Brahmins Global Meet.Sabha state secretary N V Sivaramakrishnan, vice president N Renganathan, treasurer K V Vasudevan, Global Meet coordinator P S Raman, youth wing state president Dr Shankar and Vanitha Vibhag district president Parvathy spoke on the occasion.