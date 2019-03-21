Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites looking down at chasm of uncertainty

More than 80 per cent of people felt life was more uncertain now owing largely to instability in jobs and income.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An overwhelming majority of Kochiites at 83 per cent opined life being extremely uncertain, with the level of uncertainty having risen significantly over the last five years. In spite of the increase, the levels of uncertainty in Kochi is lower than other cities with the survey ranking Kochi fourth after Kolkata, Patna and Chennai in the list of 13 cities surveyed.

More than 80 per cent of people felt life was more uncertain now owing largely to instability in jobs and income. The survey by Aditya Birla Sun Life reports a rise in health-related issues and its impact on the medical cost at 58 per cent.

At 95 per cent, ‘Self and Family’ is the prime uncertainty among people in Kochi. While 87 per cent feel uncertain about ‘Wealth & Savings’ and ‘Future Value of Money’, 'Child’s Education' by large is what they are most uncertain about, though it has decreased over a year from 52 to 35 per cent.

Securing ‘Self and Family from 'Critical Illness or Disability’ is now the second most top uncertainty people face in Kochi at 29 per cent. Retirement-related worries have significantly increased in the city by seven per cent in 2017 to 18 per cent in 2018.

Around 58 per cent of the families in Kochi have more than one person contributing to household expenses. This reflects on people’s increasing aspiration towards a more certain life. Still close to half of the households are single earning and higher than the national average.

At 34 per cent, individuals in Kochi are able to save at least a quarter of their income as compared to rest of India. At least 48 per cent of people in Kochi feel that retirement plans should be made early when one begins to earn, which shows an increasing trend in the last five years.At 70 per cent, life insurance ownership in Kochi has seen an increasing trend. Although 80 per cent of the individuals are aware of the amount required to protect their family against financial uncertainties, the extent of actual cover is much lesser than annual income of the family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp