Home Cities Kochi

Season of luxury cruise liners keeps Kochi Port busy

According to Port authorities, since the beginning of March, five cruise liners have already visited the port.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cunard’s Flagship Queen Mary 2, the world largest ocean cruise liner arrives at Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Port is bustling with activity due to a steady arrival of cruise liners from all over the world. Since the beginning of the year, around 16 cruise liners have docked at Kochi Port with March contributing the most to the total figure.

According to Port authorities, since the beginning of March, five cruise liners have already visited the port.
“On Wednesday, two cruise liners Queen Mary 2 and Costa neoRiviera docked at BTB. Another six cruise liners will arrive at the port by the end of the month,” said the authorities. The cruise liners will arrive on March 22, 27, 28, 29 and 31. “Two ships will call at the port on March 29,” said a port officer.

“The cruise season is charted from April to March. So, from April 2018 to March 2019, around 44 ships have called at Kochi Port. Once the remaining six visit, the total number will go up to 50,” he said. It is expected April too will be a busy month with respect to cruise liner dockings. According to him, of the two ships that came calling at the port on Wednesday, Queen Mary 2 is the largest ocean liner ever built. The Queen Mary 2 is carrying 2,483 passengers and 1,255 crew members, he said.

“The ship came from Chennai and will be going to Colombo. It is termed the largest ocean liner ever built,” he said. Meanwhile, Costa neoRiviera came in from New Mangalore and will be going to the Maldives.

“The ship has 1,110 passengers and 560 crew,” he said. According to him, Queen Mary 2, which arrived at 5:50 am departed by 6 pm after the tourists were taken for a tour of the city.

Meanwhile, making the arrival of the tourists a comfortable one, Aster Medcity arranged medical support for the passengers. The fully-equipped bike ambulance service of the hospital provided medical support round-the-clock to tourists throughout their stay.

The bike ambulance team also accompanied the tourists during their visit to the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi port cruise liner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp