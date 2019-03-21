Lok Sabha elections: Testing time for students

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since time immemorial, Kerala has known to harbour fortresses of politics within its colleges. And if in the past, campaigning was replete with banners and slogans during elections, of late, it has mellowed down, even more, after the murder of Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja's College, had led to the filing of PIL seeking a ban on campus politics.

In the wake of the parliamentary elections over-ridden by semester examinations, Express speaks to college union leaders about how the campaigns are picking up the pace in colleges in Ernakulam, a district with a UDF stronghold, albeit rather ironically, most colleges being ruled by the SFI.

"As such there is no direct campaign in the campus, considering the past events at Maharaja's College. Nevertheless, candidates may come and address the students - CPI(M) candidate P Rajeev was at the college the other day. Currently, exams are being held in the college after which the college will close for holidays. Therefore, we expect to campaign mostly through social media," said Athul Krishnan, union secretary of Maharaja's College.

Mohammed Nazim, the chairperson of the Government Law College, echoed the same thoughts.

"Exams are indeed an obstacle now as students are unable to partake in active campaigning," he said. Nevertheless, the college, a hub of active politics, continues to sport a political atmosphere. "Campaigning is allowed within college premises. All of us had come together at Maharaja's College when P Rajeev came over. Post the declaration of the Green Protocol, we've resorted to cloth banners," he said.

The spirits are high at UC College, Aluva, another turret of the SFI. "We convened a meeting the other day to discuss on whom to vote for. Voters usually consider the potential of the candidate even though some have communal priorities. The manifesto is important. In fact, the election front is just waking up as the Congress candidature list was only revealed the other day," said Sudheesh Shivan, chairman.

The KSU-ruling Sacred Hearts College has banned active campaigning within college premises. Yet, they aren't ones to give up.

"Campaigning will primarily take place internally-through social media," said Ditto Mathew, chairman of SH College. The college is rather excited to have their alumni, Hibi Eden as the UDF candidate for the district. "Hibi is a very familiar face, and is very much involved with the public. He was the chairman of the union during his college days here. New voters are exposed to politics through campus - they will be aligned to candidates with more potential and better track record, rather than communal background," he added.

