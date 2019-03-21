Home Cities Kochi

The dawn of ecofeminism

The structure of governance, Yukio says, has remained male-centred and human-centred for long.

By Anna Binoy
KOCHI: “A female-established social system has a better chance in saving nature and for human survival,” says Dr Yukio Kamino, senior researcher and coordinator of the Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) International. The Japanese researcher was in Kochi this week to present his paper on ‘Ecofeminism: Prehistoric Roots and Modern Relevance’, which he had submitted for the second International Conference on UN Sustainable Development Goals - 2019 scheduled to be held at New Jersey, USA, from April 1 to 5, in the city colleges.

The structure of governance, Yukio says, has remained male-centred and human-centred for long. “Men are said to be superior to women. Because of this, we are in a deep ecological catastrophe. It may be too late. In the spirit of the saying ‘better late than never’, the term ‘ecofeminism’ was introduced. If our vision is deconceptualised, there is a better chance for human survival,” he says.(For beginners, ecofeminism is a form of feminist theory which understands the connection between women and nature.)

According to Yukio, empirical findings in evolutionary biology and archaeology support the validity of ecofeminism. “For instance, in the field of evolutionary biology, male-dominant chimpanzees were considered the living model of human beings in the 1970s, especially as chimps and humans share 98 per cent of DNA. With the turn of the century, scientists came to the conclusion that hominids (the group consisting of modern humans, chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans) were most likely a female-centred society. The evolutionary biology has since then shifted from male-centred chimpanzees to female-centred bonobos (pygmy chimpanzees) as the ancestors’ model,” explains Yukio.

The same has been observed with archaeology. “Earlier, archaeological theories were male-biased. The so-called milestones such as the discovery of stone-made weapons were made by men. Until the 20th century, a major chunk of archaeologists were men. Stones were easier to find. With more female archaeologists joining the research, they started to look into female ancestors’ artefacts. Mostly made by grasses, these crucial artefacts - such as clothing, ropes and nets - were perishable and were difficult to discover. Thus came the conclusion that it was women who invented humanity as we know it,” says Yukio.

His study says because of their ability to give birth, women have the capacity to show maternal love. “Whereas men are just aggressive. Females did not dominate males. They had an egalitarian approach where men and women should accommodate each other,” he says. “Females were nature-oriented, ecologically conscious and environmentally friendly. During the time of female-led social system, nature did not face destruction to any scale.”

However, according to Yukio, the concepts of anthropocentrism (human-centred point of view) and androcentrism (masculine and male point of view) took ground some thousand years ago. How did this suddenly happen? “I don’t know. Nobody took a video of it,” he jokes.  With this shift in the social order, nature became the target of humans, with the point of view shifting solely to humans. “The male definition of reality became normative. Male conscience was the standard. And because women deviated from it, they were considered inferior,” says Yukio.

Can we go back to how things were? He says: “I don’t know.” “Not many know about the ecofeminist concept. The textbooks we learnt in schools were dictated by men. Our system has been disturbed so much that it is unclear whether we can get to our initial state. We have already lost half of nature. I don’t know if we can save the rest, but female-led governance has a better chance at it,” he says.

A female-led social system

With the escavation of artefacts such as ropes, clothing and nets, archaeologists came to the conclusion that women invented humanity as we know it. During the time of female-led social system, nature did not face destruction to any scale

