Home Cities Kochi

When Chhaaya rolled on to the stage

Interestingly, the theme has nothing to do with their paraplegic condition.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The actors and crew of the play ‘Chhaaya’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was an effort that began more than a year ago. Each character appeared on a wheelchair on the stage. But once the story began, the wheelchairs became just an illusion. Each gesture, dialogue and expression were crystal clear to the audience. Finally, their aspirations hit the neon lights. ‘Chhaaya,’ a drama by paraplegic individuals gave a memorable experience.

The drama, conceived by dramatist Ratheesh V T under the banner of Suvarna Theatres Valayanchirangara, is a story of sheer perseverance and resilience. “We found the artist on a music event held at our place. We requested our intent and received an instant response from the group. They were very excited and we finalised the theme in another meeting. But the practice sessions took around six months. We were conscious to not focus on their condition in theme and setting the movements according to their convenience,” says Ratheesh.

On the other hand, the artists never had issues with stage fright. But the preparatory work took a toll. “We formed ‘Thanal - Freedom on Wheels’ troupe,’ four years ago to develop the talents among us and show it to the world. We have been performing at various stages across the world. The practice sessions were tiring. Nine of us were juggling our music commitments and practice sessions,” says Unni Maxx, actor.
Apart from Unni Maxx, Saji Vagamon, Jomit M J, Biju V Thankappan, Anjurani Joy, Dhanya Gopinath, Sunil, Martin and Sarath were part of the drama.

Interestingly, the theme has nothing to do with their paraplegic condition. “The first thing Ratheesh told us was the drama is not related to disability. As it portrays a simple subject in satire, we were excited to try our luck in acting,” says Unni Maxx. The drama portrayed the life of a painter and his mental conflicts.
With the positive response they received, the group is going to perform around 10 stages in the months to come. “Many have commented they didn’t feel the play was enacted by a paraplegic team. Much to our encouragement, many viewers have approached us for events across the world,” adds Ratheesh.

Thanal Paraplegia Patient’s Welfare Society has played a vital role in the execution of the event. Kochi Shipyard has supported the team with their CSR funds. Actor Jayasurya and wife Saritha inaugurated the event. District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla, actors Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Sohan Seenulal were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp