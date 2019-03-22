Basic amenities will be ensured in polling booths: Ernakulam collector Mohammed Y Safirulla

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday assured basic facilities will be ensured in all the polling booths. He was addressing media persons here on Thursday. “The preparations are going on in full swing. We will ensure all the basic facilities, including drinking water, toilets, power supply, furniture and separate entry and exit points, at the polling stations. Besides this, we will also construct a ramp for the physically challenged and the elder person to cast their vote without any issues,” said the District Collector.

He also said the training for the officials is also going on in full swing. “Training has been given to the election officials in 44 sections. This training process will continue up to March 28,” he added. Meanwhile, the Collector also said the district administration is working hard to increase the polling percentage.

“We are working on a target of 90 per cent polling. Mostly, the low number of voters had been reported from the city area. We will analyse the previous election and will initiate a mass campaign to increase the voting percentage,” he said.

He said awareness classes have been conducted in colleges, FACT, BPCL and Infopark. “In each LAC, we have deployed six vehicles to spread awareness on the importance of casting vote. A model polling station has also been set up at the Collectorate,” the Collector added. He also presented the VVPAT machine at the Press Club. Election Deputy Collector S Shajahan, District Information officer and SWEEP nodal officer Beena P Anand were also present at the programme.