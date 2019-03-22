Collector issues strict orders to government employees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday released the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for all the heads of various government institutions, in connection with the General Elections to the Lok Sabha. Earlier, it had come to the notice of the government some of the government employees were engaging in disseminating contents having issues related to political parties.

According to the Collector, public servants/ government employees should refrain from promoting the agenda of any political parties, even through social media and also restricted them from seeking votes for any party from the local people.

“Government offices must refrain from exhibiting banners and posters highlighting the achievements of either the state government or the Central Government. Government employees shall not attend any events organised by political parties and shall not allow the same to happen in their respective government offices. They are free to spread awareness about the same with their colleagues,” said the guidelines issued by the Collector.

He warned of stringent action if the political parties use religious centres for political campaign. “We have noticed such issues. The religious centre cannot be used for political campaigns. If we find such cases, action will be initiated against the candidate, political party and the person in charge of the centre,” he warned.