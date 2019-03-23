Church to exclude Bishop Manathodath, Fr Thelakkat from FIR

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Syro-Malabar Church has finally decided to exclude Bishop Jacob Manathodath and Fr Paul Thelakkat from the controversial FIR in the case regarding the alleged forging of documents against the Cardinal George Alencherry.

The Church has urged the police to rectify the FIR and exclude the names from the list. "We (the Church) got assurance that a new FIR will be filed against the unknown persons who fabricated the forged documents,” noted the letter by Cardinal Alencherry addressing major superiors and provincials. “In the written complaint filed by Fr Joby, there was no allegation against Bishop Manathodath or Fr Thelakkat. The only statement was that the documents were handed over to Bishop Manathodath by Fr Thelakkat, and Bishop Manathodath gave them to the Major Archbishop who placed the matter before the synod,” the letter said.

“Action was sought only against those who forged the documents. However, while registering the FIR, the police included the names of Bishop Manathodath and Fr Thelakkat. We never expected their names to be included. We have already taken necessary steps to rectify the mistake...,” the Cardinal said in the letter.

Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) alleged the Cardinal was giving excuses now as the issue has sparked a controversy.