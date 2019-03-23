Following evolution on stage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the American independent film ‘The Man from Earth’ - directed by Richard Schenkman and screenplay by Jerome Bixby - was released in 2007, it was considered a cult classic movie. “Though it never got prominence commercially, a certain set of viewers such as myself thought it was one of the best films ever made.

It came under the genre of science fiction fantasy because its conclusion had no basis with reality,” says Josh Therattil, a member of Benefaktor, which is an association focused solely to promote the art and culture scene. Inspired by the film, a play of the same name, for which Josh will don the directorial hat, will be staged on March 23 at Cochin Club Patio in Fort Kochi.

The play revolves around professor John Oldman. “His friends, who are also professors and experts in their respective fields, get together to give John a farewell party. During the party, the main character lets out a bombshell: That he is over 14,000 years old.

For reasons unknown to him, John says he hasn’t died even though he has fallen sick and that his body has amazing healing and recuperative capacity,” says Josh.

Astounded by the news, his friends - all experts in their fields - began questioning him and the party soon become a grilling interrogation session. “The plot follows the evolution of mankind as a race and society, in an approach to science and development,” says Josh.

The play, produced by Jai Jacob, has a cast from diverse backgrounds including Yohan Chacko, Sujil Chandra Bose, Dr C S Francis, Lovely Varughese, Sreeja Ajith, Aswathi Menon, Dr Rajikrishnan C, Dr Rupesh Laljee.