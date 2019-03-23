Home Cities Kochi

Paravoor SNV Sanskrit Higher Secondary School to have own volleyball school

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Paravoor SNV Sanskrit Higher Secondary School will have its own volleyball school, with the aim of coaching students to become professional players. The project, helmed by Scoreline Sports Limited and Kerala State Volleyball Association (KSVA), will be launched on March 29.

According to Bijoy Babu, the coaching committee convenor of the KSVA, this is the second volleyball school under Scoreline Sports Limited, after Kozhikode. "We had conducted a study of the potential of the sport in Kerala. Also, it was interesting to note there was a high level of improvement in performance and interest towards football owing to the increasing number of academies. At present, there are 10 international and national academies in Kerala, which has helped develop the interest in football to a great deal. So, the KSVA decided to create a similar environment for young players. Scoreline Sports agreed to set up the schools in each district," said Bijoy. Two highly qualified coaches will train the children.

According to him, Paravoor has a history of volleyball which is why the school has been set up in the district. The SNV Higher Secondary School which has produced several champions at the junior level and senior levels has three clay turf grounds. "We did not have to look anywhere else. There is also sufficient area at the school which will be used as an office and changing room for the volleyball school. Children from the age of 10 will be trained for a period of four years. Girls and boys will be given equal training in the morning and evening hours. Though the school aims at training students mainly from the SNV Higher Secondary schools, interested applicants from other schools can also register for the training," Bijoy said.
If the school prove to be a success, the Association has plans to set up an All-Kerala residential academy.

Comments

