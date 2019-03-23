Unique profiling test to determine genetic makeup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VieRoots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company, has launched VieGenomics, a genetic profiling test that helps in discovering an individual's genetic predispositions and taking preventive measures. The profiling test, the first of its kind in Kerala, according to company officials, was launched in Kochi on Thursday. VieRoots is offering the service in partnership with Genetech based in Hyderabad, considered to be an advanced genetic lab in the country.

A genetic predisposition (sometimes also called genetic susceptibility) is an increased likelihood of developing a particular disease based on a person's genetic makeup. Changes in many genes, each with a small effect, may underlie susceptibility to many common diseases, including cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and mental illness.

Dr Anuradha Udumudi, head, genetics, Vieroots said for people with a genetic predisposition, the risk of a disease can depend on multiple factors in addition to an identified genetic change. "Although a person's genetic makeup cannot be altered, some lifestyle and environmental modifications (such as having more frequent disease screenings and maintaining a healthy weight) may be able to reduce disease risk in people with a genetic predisposition," said Dr Anuradha.

Meanwhile, VieRoots Wellness Solutions, CEO, Aditya Narayanan said the test is being done by using saliva samples, which can be collected by using a user-friendly genetic testing kit sitting at the comfort of your home. "The option to submit blood samples is available at the centres of VieRoots. VieGenomics tests are designed for all age groups. The customers will be provided telephonic and net-based counselling by certified genetic counsellors after the test. The cost varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 51,000 depending upon the tests," said Aditya.

Accoding toSreenivas Udumudi, CEO, Genetech Hyderabad, viegenomics offers a range of genetic tests in the area of nutrigenetics, psychogenetics and physiogenetics which include basic health with over 30 most common disease conditions, advanced health with over 60 disease conditions and nutrigenetics, total health with 200+ disease conditions including nutrigenetics and fitness genetics, fitness & sports to identify the sports and fitness activity, which suits your genes and skin and hair to identify the unique traits of your skin and hair," said Sreenivas Udumudi, CEO, Genetech Hyderabad.